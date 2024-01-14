Amman, January 2024: Airport International Group - the Jordanian company responsible for managing the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) - has announced the recent appointment of Nicolas Deviller as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 14 January, 2024, in succession of Nicolas Claude.

Leveraging over 20 years of experience in the airport industry, Deviller previously served as the Director of International Development Infrastructures Projects for nearly 12 years at the Vinci Airports headquarters. Subsequently, Deviller ascended to the role of CEO of Vinci Airports in Cambodia, a position he held for three years. During this tenure, he oversaw the construction and management of major projects, including Phnom International Penh Airport, Siem Reap Airport and Sihanoukville International Airport. While at Vinci Airports, Deviller was also the Director of Road Operations of International Activities.

In 2016, Deviller joined Groupe ADP, where he served as the Deputy CEO of Ravinala Airports. In this role, he managed operations at the two main airports in Madagascar for three years. Since 2019, Deviller has been actively contributing as a Member of the Board and several executive committees of key subsidiaries within Groupe ADP’s portfolio. These include TAV Airports (comprising 15 airports), Liège Airport and Stewart Airport (New York).

Upon his appointment, Deviller remarked, “I’d like to extend my sincere appreciation to my esteemed colleague, Mr. Nicolas Claude, for his outstanding leadership over the past four years. Personally, I am honored to join the team at Airport International Group, and I look forward to contributing to the ongoing advancement of QAIA, solidifying its position as a regionally competitive, climate-friendly airport. Our steadfast focus will remain on delivering exceptional services to passengers while shaping a hospitable airport experience that feels like home.”

He added, “With numerous ambitious plans on the horizon and milestones to achieve, I am confident that, together with our grantor, the Government of Jordan, as well as our highly committed employees, partners and shareholders, we will reinforce QAIA’s standing as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.”

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for five years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (valid until the end of 2023).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

