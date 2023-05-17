Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The soon-to-open InterContinental Durrat Al Riyadh Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of Marc Reissinger as General Manager of the resort.

In his new position, Marc will oversee the refurbishment and relaunch of InterContinental Durrat AL Riyadh, whilst leading the team in delivering operational excellence and innovative guest experiences in the urban resort.

Marc brings more than 30 years of hospitality experience in worldwide luxury hospitality businesses and resorts with senior leadership positions in international hotel chains across the globe.

Commenting on his appointment, Marc Reissinger stated, “I am honoured to join InterContinental Durrat Al Riyadh Resort & Spa which will be the first urban luxury resort and spa in Riyadh city.”

“The resort is perfectly set to offer exclusive experiences for both business and leisure travellers, and we look forward to providing a unique haven redefining luxury brands experiences and creating a sought-after destination for leisure and business travellers from all over the world”, he added.

Located at the northern gate of Riyadh, the resort resides on 154,000 sqm of a lush green oasis with a lagoon and exclusive cascades for guests to unwind and relax. The resort features 162 extensive guestrooms, suites and stately private villas each with a private outdoor swimming pool, and six dining outlets providing unique and authentic culinary experiences with traditional and international flavours.

InterContinental Durrat Al Riyadh Resort & Spa also includes exclusive Club InterContinental privileges and lounge access, a prestigious spa with a leading Thai brand Harnn Spa that will be brought for the first time to the Middle East offering unprecedented experience and ultimate luxury wellness. The resort offers an extensive range of recreational facilities including indoor & outdoor pools, two padel courts, Grand Durrat ballroom, eight meeting rooms, and stunning lush green outdoor spaces, perfect for soirees, corporate meetings and exhibitions.

The stunning InterContinental Durrat Al Riyadh Resort & Spa, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' luxury & lifestyle collection that comprises various properties in secluded islands and city centres unlocking a new world with each stay.

About InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts makes travel alluring, with insights from over 75 years of experience. Each of our properties provides a gateway to the glamour of The InterContinental Life. As a brand, we aim to embody global sophistication through our superior, understated service and exceptional amenities. What makes us truly different is the genuine interest we show our guests through personalised and attentive services. We offer our most valued guests signature VIP services through a dedicated InterContinental® Ambassador programme and an exclusive Club InterContinental experience. We connect our well-travelled guests to what’s special about a destination, so they enjoy authentic local experiences that will enrich their lives. For more information and to book, visit intercontinental.com, and connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts:

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 18 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,800 in the development pipeline.

Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 325,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

For more information please contact:

The Idea Agency - PR Department

e-mail: pr4@tia.ae