The United States is preparing a $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, as the U.S. returns to a regular pace of supplying weapons to Ukraine following the passage of a $95 billion bill, a U.S. official told Reuters on Friday.

The Ukraine aid package includes artillery, munitions for NASAMS air defenses, anti-tank munitions, armored vehicles and small arms that can immediately be put to use on the battlefield, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson)