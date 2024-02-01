Curtin University celebrates a significant milestone as it welcomes Professor Ammar Kaka as its new Pro Vice-Chancellor and President at its campus in Dubai in partnership with Transnational Academic Group. Professor Kaka has taken over from Professor John Evans, assuming the role of leader after an illustrious career in academia spanning over three decades.

Professor Kaka commenced his academic journey in 1986, earning an honours degree in Civil Engineering. Following a short period in the construction industry, he pursued postgraduate research in Construction Management at the University of Loughborough. He subsequently served as a pivotal faculty member at Liverpool University, making significant contributions to research initiatives and course development.

In 2000, Professor Kaka joined Heriot-Watt University, where he became a Professor of Construction Economics and Management. During his tenure, he led the Construction Management research group and served as the Director of Learning and Teaching. His contributions earned him the prestigious William Watson Chair of Building Engineering. In 2010, he transitioned to Heriot-Watt's Dubai campus, where he served as the CEO and Provost until 2022.

Professor Kaka expressed his excitement about his new role, stating, "I am thrilled to be joining Curtin Dubai at this crucial juncture as we embark on a period of rapid growth. Curtin University is renowned globally, ranking in the top 1 percent of universities worldwide, and I am eager to contribute to its ongoing success and innovation."

Professor Kaka's appointment is a significant step towards advancing academic distinction, innovation, and growth within Curtin Dubai's diverse community. His leadership is expected to guide Curtin Dubai to new heights, reinforcing its position as a hub of academic excellence in the region.

As Curtin Dubai advances towards excellence, Professor Kaka's arrival marks an exciting new phase for the campus, aligning with Curtin's commitment to providing a world-class education and cultivating the next generation of leaders and innovators. His presence reinforces the institution’s dedication to delivering top-tier education and fostering the development of future leaders and innovators.