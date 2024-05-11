His company, Combit Advertising Network, was one of the first in India to offer digital services in 1996.

The Dubai Department of Culture awarded him a Golden Visa to honor his contributions to art and culture in the region.

Dubai, UAE: Mr. Aslam Noor, affectionately known as Art Noor, a Dubai-based artist celebrated for his captivating displays on the iconic Burj Khalifa for two successive years, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate at a prestigious convocation held at Dusit Thani, Dubai. This honor acknowledges his significant contributions across advertising, technology, creativity, and art.

A legendary figure in the advertising world, Aslam Noor Shems has overcome traditional boundaries to become a globally renowned artist, captivating audiences with his multidisciplinary creative pursuits that have touched millions of hearts and minds worldwide. Upon receiving the Honorary Doctorate, Aslam Noor remarked, "Its arrival is synergistic and perfectly timed as I embark on a journey as a writer to share what I've learned over the years. It reinforces that mission."

In 2022, the Dubai Department of Culture awarded him a Golden Visa in recognition of his contributions to art and culture in the region. One of Mr. Shems' most notable achievements is becoming the first artist globally to have his works displayed on the Burj Khalifa for two consecutive years, coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan. These videos have amassed millions of views on social media.

Aslam Shems' pioneering spirit was evident from the start of his career. In the early 1980s, after completing post-graduate studies in advertising at IIMC Delhi, he entered the communications industry. He established one of Delhi's first creative-led ad agencies, working alongside industry stalwarts like Frank Simoes and Alyque Padamsee.

In 1995, he introduced the internet to the advertising industry, founding Shems Combit, a technology-driven company that trained the workforce for the fledgling internet industry in India. Shems Combit was among the first companies in India to offer digital services in 1996, paving the way for the digital advertising era in the country.

A defining feature of Aslam's career is his willingness to explore new territories. In the early 2000s, he relocated to Dubai, leaving the advertising industry behind to embrace traditional forms of creativity through painting and sculpture. His first solo exhibition, organized by the Directorate of Art, Sharjah, in 2004, marked the beginning of his third career as a fine artist.

Over the following two decades, Art Noor held dozens of solo exhibitions, showcasing hundreds of artworks on a monumental scale. These exhibitions were held at some of the UAE's most prestigious venues, including St. Regis, Dubai Mall, and World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, attracting widespread media coverage. He was hailed as a "Master of Intangible Subjects" like love and spirit by renowned art critic Mohammed Yusuf of Gulf Today.

Despite his success, Aslam Noor remains humble, often referring to himself as a "work in progress." He believes true success lies in building a lasting intellectual legacy rather than chasing fame. His message is clear: "Don't avoid challenges; seek them. Happiness comes from doing, not having; from giving, not taking; from loving, not hating."

He leads a simple life and prefers to cycle to his exhibitions at Dubai Silicon Oasis, where he held a nine-month large-scale exhibition in 2023. He says, "I prefer cycling because it's healthy for both our bodies and the environment, and it helps me connect with the landscape."

Aslam Noor's journey from advertising guru to globally acclaimed artist exemplifies the transformative power of learning, creativity, and persistence, inspiring future generations to pursue their dreams and push the boundaries of what is possible.

