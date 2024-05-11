Egypt Education Platform (EEP) recently held the fourth edition of its annual EEP Run – The Ultimate Race for Schools.The event took place at District 5, in collaboration with Marakez and Stamina Fitness.

Students, parents, and teachers from 12 EEP network schools and preschools participated, choosing between 1K and 5K distances. Members of Selah El Telmeez and Option Travel, also EEP entities, joined in the run.

Proceeds from the event will support Gaza in collaboration with the Misr El Kheir Foundation.

Egypt Education Platform emerged in 2019 as a transformative force in Egyptian education. It has a strategic presence in Cairo, Alexandria, and an upcoming venture in Soma Bay.

The platform encompasses 12 schools in various developmental stages with a combined capacity of 21,000 students, along with eight preschools accommodating 1,000 students.

EEP operates six verticals under different brand names in Egypt: GEMS International Schools, Hayah Schools, Prime National Schools, Trillium and Petals Preschools. It additionally invests in student transportation through its majority-owned Option Travel and educational content provision via Selah El Telmeez.

