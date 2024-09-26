The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has said it has successfully concluded its Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE) activity with $8.4m grants to train no fewer than 215 Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, achieving significant milestones in strengthening civil society and promoting policy reforms.

Over the past four years, USAID trained 215 local civil society organizations (CSOs) and business membership organizations (BMOs), benefiting over 1,000 organizations across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The SCALE activity, launched in October 2020 and implemented by Palladium, addressed pressing development challenges such as poverty, education, healthcare, corruption, and gender equality.

Through this initiative, USAID achieved 81 policy actions across sectors at federal, state, and local levels, demonstrating its impact on Nigeria’s governance landscape.

Additionally, the program established a CSO self-regulation council, which adopted six regulatory frameworks to combat corruption, money laundering, and terrorist financing, promoting transparency and accountability.

The SCALE activity also successfully integrated perspectives from women, youth, and people with disabilities into civic space dialogues with the government, ensuring inclusive decision-making.

Furthermore, USAID’s engagement with security agencies and community leaders resulted in 28 investigated trafficking cases, contributing to Nigeria’s efforts to combat human trafficking.

In another significant achievement, the program launched four postgraduate programs on organizational development and advocacy at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, enhancing the capacity of future leaders.

USAID’s support also enhanced the resource diversification of CSOs and BMOs, with over $8.4 million in grants secured from donor agencies.

“USAID remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s journey towards a more inclusive and democratic society,” said Angela Martin, USAID Nigeria Peace, Democracy and Governance Office Director.

The SCALE activity’s successes will guide future initiatives for strengthening civil society and development in Nigeria.

USAID leads international development and humanitarian efforts to save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance, and help nations progress beyond assistance. In Nigeria, USAID supports humanitarian assistance, health systems strengthening, transparent and accountable governance, basic education, and a more market-led, trade-friendly economy.

