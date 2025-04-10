European shares surged on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an immediate 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for most trading partners, prompting a massive relief rally after days-long market rout.

The European Union will put on hold for 90 days its first countermeasures against Trump's tariffs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement on X.

The pan-European STOXX 600 jumped 5.4% at 1108 GMT, after losing 12.5% since the U.S. reciprocal tariffs were announced on April 2 up to last close. Trade-sensitive Germany's benchmark index rose 5.6%.

The suspension of punishing tariffs on dozens of countries came less than 24 hours after they kicked in. Still, the White House maintained a 10% blanket duty on almost all U.S. imports.

"This 90-day pause for the tariffs gives time for everyone to negotiate, to find solutions, or in the worst case scenario, reorganize their businesses and prepare to temper the shock. So, that's fundamentally good news," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at Swissquote Bank.

"It's also good news to see that Trump could bend, he cannot just push forever."

Meanwhile, Trump further ramped up pressure on China by hiking the tariff on Chinese imports to 125% from 104% that kicked in on Wednesday in retaliation for China's announcement of an 84% levy on U.S. goods starting April 10.

All sectors were higher, with the most battered ones this month - banks, miners and energy - advancing 7.5%, 6.5% and 5.8%, respectively.

Money markets reined in bets of lower European Central Bank deposit facility rate by year end, with traders discounting an around 90% chance of rate cut in April from fully pricing it the day before.

"With less burdensome extra tariffs and more clarity by mid-year, the U.S. and Europe would suffer a temporary setback to economic growth but would be spared a recession," said Berenberg economist Holger Schmieding.

A gauge of euro zone stock market volatility was still at elevated levels of 34.5 points, indicating the big swings in markets was far from over.

In company news, Barry Callebaut slumped 18.9% to the bottom of the STOXX index, after the Swiss chocolate maker lowered its annual volume guidance due to what it called "unprecedented volatility" in cocoa bean prices.

Tesco fell 5.9% after Britain's biggest food retailer warned its profit would likely fall this year.

After the U.S. S&P 500 soared 9.5% in its biggest daily gain since 2008 on Wednesday, stock futures are pointing to a lower open with all eyes on the U.S. consumer inflation report.

(Reporting by Sukriti Gupta and Medha Singh; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Anil D'Silva)