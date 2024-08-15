Muscat – H E Dr Madiha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, received H E Khaled Rady, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Sultanate of Oman, and the accompanying delegation, in her office on Wednesday.

During the meeting, areas of joint cooperation in educational aspects were reviewed as well as strengthening relations between the two countries. They also reviewed the bilateral relations between Oman and Egypt in the fields of education.

The two sides stressed the consolidation of relations between the two countries, and the keenness to enhance and expand the scope of this cooperation.

The ambassador thanked the Ministry of Education for supporting and providing educational services to the children of the Egyptian community in Oman.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

