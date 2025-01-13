CIRA Education has launched CIRA Care in Egypt, the Middle East’s first initiative focused on the care economy, under the patronage of Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, as per a press release.

The initiative focuses on childcare, elder care, healthcare, and disability support, representing 11.5% of global employment, or 381 million jobs worldwide.

CIRA Care aims to attract foreign investment, develop local talent, and position Egypt as a hub for skilled care workers.

CIRA Care provides specialized training, internationally recognized certifications, and job placement services in collaboration with institutions such as Mohawk College, Texas International Education Consortium, and Thompson Rivers University.

It also includes ongoing training programs to help caregivers meet industry demands.

At the launch, 13 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed with educational and vocational training organizations, including Badr University in Cairo, Emirates Scholar Research Center, and the Egyptian Nursing Syndicate.

The initiative responds to an expected global shortage of 10 million healthcare workers by 2030, as the number of people requiring care is projected to rise to 2.3 billion.

CIRA Care seeks to enhance labor laws, expand care infrastructure, and improve access to services while supporting the development of skilled professionals.

