Egypt has signed letters of exchange valued at $8 million with South Korea for the second phase of the "Enhancing Educational Capacities and Linking University to Industry" project at Beni Suef Technological University, as per a statement.

The new phase aims to ensure the university's long-term sustainability by developing a comprehensive operational plan that meets international educational standards.

This phase targets the creation of specialized curricula for industry needs and the introduction of innovative bachelor's programs in fields like mechatronics, information and communications technology, and railway technology.

It also aims to foster closer cooperation between the university and the industry to enhance graduate employability.

The second phase follows the success of the initial phase launched in 2016, which saw the establishment of an Egyptian-South Korean college at Beni Suef Technological University.

The first phase, worth $5.8 million, introduced programs in information technology and mechatronics and was designed to equip youth with the skills necessary for the evolving labor market.

