Arab Finance: Taaleem Management Services generated 38.16% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits attributable to the parent of EGP 492.124 million in the six-month period that ended on February 28th, 2025, as per the financial results.

The registered net profits were compared to EGP 356.180 million in the same period a year earlier.

Operating revenue hiked to EGP 1.080 billion at the end of February 2025 from EGP 689.984 million a year earlier, while the earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.66 from EGP 0.47.

As for the standalone business, the net profit after tax declined to EGP 99.281 million from EGP 125.280 million. Non-consolidated EPS dropped to EGP 0.122 from EGP 0.154.

