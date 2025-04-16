Arab Finance: Remittances from Egyptians working abroad surged by 83.2% in January 2025, reaching around $2.9 billion compared to $1.6 billion in January 2024, marking the highest inflow ever recorded in that month, as per a statement from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

This is the 11th consecutive month of strong growth in remittance flows, driven by the economic reform measures adopted in March 2024.

Total remittances during the first seven months of the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 climbed 81% to approximately $20.0 billion, up from around $11 billion in the same period of the previous FY.

