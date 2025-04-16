Arab Finance: The Egyptian government will direct EGP 17.5 billion in public investments toward agriculture and irrigation projects under the fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 development plan, which also targets $5 billion in agricultural exports, Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat announced.

Presenting the plan during a plenary session of the House of Representatives, Al-Mashat said the agriculture and irrigation sectors remain a priority in the real economy reforms outlined in the government’s work program.

The plan will continue expanding agricultural reclamation projects in areas such as Toshka, North and Central Sinai, and the New Delta.

It also aims to raise crop productivity per feddan by 5% to 10% through the development of high-yield, early-maturing, and water-efficient crops, as well as modernizing irrigation systems.

The area using modern field irrigation systems is set to reach 10%, along with improvements in agricultural drainage and broader use of practices like drip and pivot irrigation.

Al-Mashat highlighted plans to expand greenhouse and protected agriculture systems, cut agricultural losses, and strengthen the agricultural extension system.

The contract farming system will also be broadened to cover 1.8 million feddans and include more crops such as yellow corn, cotton, and oil seeds like sunflowers and soybeans, in addition to wheat, sugarcane, sugar beets, tomatoes, potatoes, and citrus fruits.

Egypt also plans to diversify sources of agricultural imports, especially wheat and corn, and raise storage capacity for wheat to 5.5 million tons.

The total cultivated area is expected to surpass 21 million feddans, with specific targets of 52% for wheat, 55% for Syrian corn, and 39% for local beans.

Eighteen agricultural clusters will be completed in North and South Sinai, and the farmer’s card system will be expanded to cover 80% of holdings.

