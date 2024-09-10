Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated Monday Badya University in New October City, marking the launch of five faculties established in partnership with the University of Texas. The ceremony began with a short film showcasing the university’s modern educational capabilities and resources.

Badya University was a collaborative effort between Egypt’s Palm Hills Developments and Taaleem Management Services, a leading company in higher education services.

Starting from the 2024-2025 academic year, studies will commence in the faculties of Human Medicine, Dentistry, Physical Therapy, Business Administration and Applied Economics, and Computer Science and Data Science.

Badya University was built on an area of 167,000 sqm and will serve more than 12,000 students. The university will offer educational, sports, and recreational services, contributing to a comprehensive and enjoyable university experience.

Additionally, it will provide a vocational education and training pathway in partnership with major industrial and service institutions to prepare students for the future’s demands.

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Ayman Ashour presented key factors for advancing the private higher education system in Egypt, considering it one of the pillars of developing the higher education system in the country.

He emphasized that the inauguration of Badya University highlights the strong role the state plays in supporting the private sector’s investment in university education.

The minister pointed out that private higher education institutions currently serve more than 400,000 students, with opportunities for this number to grow continuously. These institutions also have 120,000 seats ready this year to accommodate more students.

Ashour also addressed the efforts to provide medical services through private universities, explaining that by the end of this year, there will be nine hospitals affiliated with private universities, with a total capacity of 2,000 beds.

He added that the state aims to establish more partnerships and collaborations with global universities in developing healthcare services. In this regard, he highlighted the partnership with the University of Texas, which is ranked among the top 50 universities worldwide, further supporting development goals.

President of Badya University Hossam El-Malahy, presented the academic vision of the university.

He also expressed his gratitude to Madbouly for previously holding a meeting with officials from the medical branch of the University of Texas System to explore avenues for cooperation in scientific research in the healthcare sector, in collaboration with Badya University under the supervision of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. This meeting played a crucial role in the university’s decision to invest in Egypt.

Jeff Susman Senior Associate Dean of Educational Performance with the UTMB Health presented a short video about the University of Texas UTMB Health medical branch, providing a historical overview and highlighting its research capabilities.

The representative from the University of Texas expressed pride in being a partner with Badya University in this pioneering project and expressed his pleasure in exchanging expertise with the Egyptian side in implementing advanced educational programs. He looked forward to further collaboration with Egypt in developing scientific research for the benefit of humanity.

Meanwhile, Yasseen Mansour, Chairperson of Palm Hills, pointed out during his speech that the Badya development is a model example of the partnership between the government and the private sector. It is the largest real estate project in west Cairo, covering an area of 3,000 feddans, with a total investment estimated at EGP 100bn.

The project is being developed in partnership between the company and the New Urban Communities Authority, aligning with the implementation of Egypt’s 2052 national urban development plan.

Mansour emphasized the state’s efforts to support the private sector and the infrastructure provided across various sectors, which has contributed to the establishment of many new cities. He expressed his gratitude to the political leadership and the Prime Minister, saying, “We would not have been able to realize this dream without you.”

