Arab Finance: Misr Beni Suef Cement Company recorded EGP 833.163 million in consolidated net profit attributable to the holding company in 2024, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 11.35 at the end of December 2024, while the net sales reached EGP 3.940 billion.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax hiked to EGP 833.439 million last year from EGP 369.102 million in 2023. Non-consolidated net sales climbed to EGP 3.940 billion from EGP 2.033 billion.

