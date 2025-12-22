Emirates will deploy retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft featuring Premium Economy on flights EK953/954 between Dubai and Beirut from 6 January 2026, and EK306/307 between Dubai and Beijing starting February 1, 2026.

Beijing becomes the fourth Chinese mainland city to receive Emirates’ latest aircraft and next-generation products, while Beirut passengers will experience the airline’s Premium Economy and new Business Class 1-2-1 cabin layout for the first time.

The Dubai–Beirut flights offer convenient connections to cities with significant Lebanese diaspora, including Sydney, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, and Montreal.

The Dubai–Beijing service provides seamless Premium Economy access to Emirates’ global network, including London, New York, São Paulo, Johannesburg, Madrid, and Gulf cities like Kuwait, Riyadh, and Amman.

The refurbished four-class Boeing 777 features 260 Economy seats, 24 Premium Economy seats, 40 Business Class seats in 1-2-1 layout, and eight First Class suites.

Premium Economy offers spacious leather seats with full recline, leg and footrests, adjustable headrests, in-seat charging, 13.3-inch screens, pillows, blankets, amenity kits, and Chandon Vintage Brut 2017.

Business Class seats provide full aisle access, privacy, cushioned headrests, and champagne leather finishes.

These enhancements deliver a consistent, elevated travel experience across Emirates’ network, combining comfort, modern design, and world-class service for both Premium Economy and Business Class passengers.

