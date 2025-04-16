Egypt - Raya Holding for Financial Investments achieved consolidated profits after minority interest valued at EGP 1.688 billion in 2024, an annual leap of 283% from EGP 441.356 million, the financial results showed.

The revenues hiked by 44.2% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 45.119 billion at the end of December 2024 from EGP 31.295 billion.

As for the standalone business, the company suffered net losses worth EGP 566.902 million in 2024, compared to EGP 126.939 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated loss per share increased to EGP 0.13 last year from EGP 0.05 in 2023, while the revenues dropped to EGP 447.482 million from EGP 518.297 million.

In the first nine months of 2024, Raya Holding generated 182.55% YoY higher consolidated profits attributable to the holding company at EGP 1.110 billion, compared to EGP 392.946 million.

