KUWAIT: Kuwait and Egypt have agreed on enhancing economic, commercial and investment relations.

This came in a joint statement issued on Tuesday on the occasion of the visit paid by Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi to Kuwait on April 14-15, in response to an invitation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The visit was made out of the deep-rooted historic relations between Kuwait and Egypt and in the enhancement of their strategic partnership.

His Highness the Amir held talks with President Al-Sisi that were proceeded by a wide session of the two delegations' members.

The talks covered the bilateral ties between the two sisterly relations, and both sides extolled and deeply appreciated these bonds. The Kuwaiti side expressed its determination to carry out investment projects in Egypt, exploiting multiple opportunities in the domains of energy, agriculture, industry, information technology, real estate development, banking sector and pharmaceutical industries, according to the joint statement.

The two sides discussed boosting collaboration in a number of fields like energy, infrastructure, healthcare, education, culture and tourism.

They commended progress in these sectors and bilateral relations, expressing determination to enhance commercial and investment ties in the upcoming phase in a manner that achieves their common interest.

The Egyptian side also praised renaissance witnessed in Kuwait on all levels in the achievement of the country's Vison 2035.

Similarly, the Kuwaiti side extolled unprecedented development carried out in Egypt under the wise leadership of President Al-Sisi, and his efforts made to improve investment conditions in line with Egypt's 2030 vision, the statement noted.

Additionally, His Highness the Amir welcomed the ongoing preparations for Cairo's hosting of the Gulf-Egypt investment forum this year.

His Highness the Amir confirmed Kuwait's determination to effectively participate in this event in a way that achieves Kuwait and Egypt's common interest, it noted.

The two sides applauded mutual support between the two countries in various international forums, mainly Kuwait's baking to the nomination of Dr. Khaled Al-Anani for the post of Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) from 2025 to 2029.

They further praised close coordination on regional and international issues of common interest, stressing the need to promote peace, dialogue, and diplomatic settlement of disputes and differences in the Middle East region to achieve development and peaceful coexistence among the region's countries in a manner to be consistent with the values of tolerance, respect of the states' sovereignty over their territories, and non-interference in their internal affairs, it pointed out.

President Al-Sisi extolled His Highness the Amir's efforts to back the Arab region's stability and security, mainly in light of Kuwait's presidency of the Gulf Cooperation Council this year.

Both sides commended tangible progress in relations between GCC States and Egypt, affirming eagerness to enhance the mechanism of political consultation held on March 6, 2025 in Makkah.

His Highness the Amir hailed President Al-Sisi's efforts to cement peace, security and good-neighborliness, and support integration paths in the region.

His Highness the Amir also commended the success of Egypt's hosting of the exceptional Arab Summit held on March 4, 2025, affirming Kuwait's backing to the Muslim-Arab plan on the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza.

His Highness the Amir stressed the rejection of any calls for the displacement of Palestinian people from their territories.

His Highness the Amir and President Al-Sisi agreed on the need of abiding by the ceasefire deal in Gaza with its phases done through joint efforts from Egypt, the United States and Qatar, it noted.

The two leaders expressed their condemnation and denunciation of Israeli occupation forces' violation of this deal and resumption of hostile acts in the Strip.

They underlined the necessity of stopping targeting of civilians, calling for the delivery of sustainable, sufficient and safe humanitarian aid to Palestinian people in the occupied territories, in implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions mainly the 2720.

They also affirmed rejection to continued military operations carried out by the Israeli occupation, warning against humanitarian consequences of the dangerous Israeli practices that widen the circle of conflict, and jeopardize the region's security and stability, and international peace and security, according to the statement.

They further underlined the significance for the international community to assume its responsibilities to settle Palestine's cause through implementing the two-state solution and establishing the Palestinian state on 4 June borders, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with the relevant international references.

They expressed categorical rejection and strong commendation of all Israeli attempts aiming to liquidate the Palestinian issue, and Israel's violations of international law and international humanitarian law as well as the displacement of Palestinians from their territories in Gaza and the West Bank.

On Syria, both sides stressed the need of announcing the formation of a transition government in the country in a manner that meets Syrians' aspirations in peace, security and prosperity.

They called for an inclusive political process, in line with the Security Council Resolution 2254, placing the country's national interest above anything else, and maintaining the State's institutions and territorial integrity.

They rejected interfering into Syria's domestic affairs, and stressed the need of combating terror in all forms and not allowing the presence of foreign terrorist fighters on Syria's soil, the statement pointed out.

They deplored Israeli occupation forces' violation of Syria's sovereignty and capturing new parts from Syria's territories, calling on the Israeli occupation to respect international law and abide by the Agreement on Disengagement between Israel and Syria signed in 1974. On Lebanon, they welcomed the election of a new Lebanese president that represents a pivotal step to complete the remaining political gains.

The two leaders also welcomed the naming of a Lebanese premier and forming the government, which gained the parliament's confidence that helps the State's institutions to assume their role in meeting Lebanese people's aspirations, the statement stated.

They stressed the importance of fully implementing the deal on halting all hostile acts, and the complete Israeli occupation forces' withdrawal from south Lebanon.

They called for implementing the Security Council Resolution 1701 from all parties, urging offering support to Lebanon's institutions, topped with the army to help it achieve its duties. (Pickup previous) hm

