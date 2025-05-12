DUBAI - Gulf asset manager Amwal Capital Partners said on Monday it had launched a Shariah-compliant private credit fund for $150 million, targeting companies with a focus on asset-backed solutions for tech-enabled platforms.

It will also pursue direct lending opportunities, targeting 12 to 15 transactions over its five-year term, mainly in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the firm said in a statement.

The fund, which already exceeded its initial close target, "has attracted leading institutional investors from the region," said Sharif Eid, partner and co-head of fixed income at Amwal.

Based in Dubai since 2016, Amwal also opened an office in Riyadh in 2023. It lists sovereign wealth funds, international institutional investors and multi-family offices, among its clients.

