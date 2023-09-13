Amman, Jordan: Centro Mada Amman by Rotana appoints new Human Resources Manager Rasha Rusrus.

With over 20 years in the hospitality industry in several international brands and a previous role at Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa, Rasha brings her ambition and experience to her current position at Centro Mada Amman by Rotana.

Her accomplishments are countless from regulating the work environment, preparing solid action plans, competing for fair salaries against the market and ensuring quality control. In her new capacity, she will oversee and continue to improve the HR policies and procedures and implement a practical approach to guarantee optimal results in the workplace reflecting the Rotana brand.

A native of Jordan, Rasha has climbed the Human Resources chain gaining knowledge and skill-sets allowing her to lead and guide the team effectively. She is well-trained with a background in interviewing, group training, reporting & investigating, health policies, local labour laws and managing performance. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking and watching movies and lives by the quote: “The only way to do great work is to love what you do”.

