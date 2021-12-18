NBK continues its corporate social responsibility in 2021, maintaining its position as the largest contributor to the Kuwait community in the private sector and moving a significant step forward towards a more sustainable community.

NBK Implemented Community Related Programs

NBK’s Children Hospital

“We are proud to see our project striving to the international standards regarding strategies, policies, processes and day-to-day practices.

“NBK will always be committed in supporting the Specialty Hospital and its new unit to move forward in progress at the level of services and care.

NBK Run

More than 6 thousand participants were running for strength and health awareness in NBK’s annual Run. The NBK Run culminated with a prize giving ceremony where NBK awarded the top 12 participants, for both male and female and gave away many valuable prizes from Ooredoo alongside the brand new X-Terra Nissan car from Al Babtain Group, NBK’s Run strategic partner.

Its worth mentioning that, for the past 25 years and in line with the bank’s social responsibility, NBK encouraged people to walk step by step for their health and wellbeing in the NBK Walkathon. This year as the health crisis gradually abates; NBK Walkathon was transformed into NBK Run. to pave the way for both professional runners and a beginner to enjoy challenges and competitions

Supporting Youth and Education

LOYAC’s “KON” and Creative Confidence’s “TAMAKAN”

As part of NBK’s strategic partnership with LOYAC and continuous interest in the development of the youth, NBK sponsored LOYAC’s KON program. 35 interns participated in KON 2021 program that consisted of three weeks online training sessions. NBK sponsored this program as part of its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility as well as towards supporting students, youths and self-building initiatives in Kuwait.

In partnership with “Creative Confidence”, NBK launched “TAMAKAN” training program for fresh Kuwaiti graduates. NBK hosted the program that provided a real business challenge that participants worked on into the final stages of the training sessions. 40 trainees were selected from among hundreds of applications submitted.

NBK Social Program Leverages Innovative Approaches This Year

This year, NBK Ramadan Social Program included more than 3000 “Ramadan Baskets” to low-income families. This initiative is a-food solidarity initiative that is launched in partnership with Refood to make a difference in the community. Through this initiative, rescuing food and saving the environment goes hand in hand. Refood’s initiative works to bridge-the gap between excess food in the industry that would’ve gone to waste and instead give it to those in need across Kuwait.

Supporting Kuwait Vaccination Center: In addition, NBK presented a donation to the KRCS to support its efforts and help smoothing the vaccination process in Kuwait Vaccination Center in Kuwait International Fair Ground in Michref. The donation included providing golf carts to give elderly patients and people with disability free rides from and to the parking area.

Supporting National Vaccine Campaign: Throughout NBK social media channels, awareness videos from doctors were posted to highlight the effectiveness and safety of vaccines and correcting misinformation being shared.

Promoting Health and Wellbeing: NBK Mobile ATM visited different parks in Kuwait during the outdoor exercise period allowed during the curfew. NBK challenged people who achieved or exceeded 10 thousand steps walking to win prizes. This initiative aims at promoting positive health effects and wellbeing.

Supporting Employees

NBK is organized a group of health initiatives for staff that includes clinical visits to doctors for consultation. These events focus mainly on mental health and online education. In addition, NBK has a schedule full of fun and rewarding activities for staff including the traditional Graish celebration, which was, organized Live this year through the employees Instagram channel I Am NBK. It witnessed an array of entertaining activities and contests. These staff activities aim to bring NBK family closer and find a way to demonstrate the ties between NBK family members are stronger in all times.

Awareness Programs

NBK launched various awareness campaigns this year. These campaigns included:

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, World Diabetes Day, and International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

NBK also launched a new TVC “We will forever be indebted”, dedicated to the health workers and the medical staff of the ministry of Health as a solidarity gesture to salute their efforts to combat Covid-19.

In collaboration with Kuwait Fire Force, NBK launched awareness safety campaign during the camping season. NBK volunteers along with the Kuwait Fire Force team will visit camping sites throughout the season, to provide campers with a safety camping it that includes a fire extinguisher, fire alarm and first aid support ensuring that camps adhere to regulations for safety and waste removal.

Community- RelatedIt also launched an awareness campaign among its employees about returning to work in light of the Corona pandemic.

In 2021, the bank continued its support to the Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospital (KACCH) and Bayt Abdullah for the Care of Children in Hospice (BACCH).

In addition this year, NBK and Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) have distributed essential winter supplies to 5000 cleaning workers in Kuwait. The campaign aims to offer a warm winter for low-income workers facing hard weather conditions.

In line with its belief in the importance of sports and to promote a healthy lifestyle for all members of society, NBK cooperated with Kuwait School Sports and Higher Education Federation to sponsor the activities of 2021-2022 sports season. It’s worth mentioning that NBK honored the Tokyo Paralympics winners.

In 2021, NBK in partnership with the Ministry of Interior MOI launched a campaign to raise awareness on social media for combating cybercrimes and protecting the society from the related challenges. As part of this campaign, NBK and MOI social media platforms will be posting awareness messages aiming to raise social awareness of the basics of cybersecurity, including videos by a group of experts and specialists from the Cybercrime Department of the MOI.

This sponsorship comes in support of anti-cybercrime efforts and the Central Bank of Kuwait’s “Let’s Be Aware” campaign. Awareness messages cover key topics in this area including protection from fraudulent banking messages, hacking of banking applications and other topics directly related to the security of customers and their accounts.

Also, NBK took part in“Safe Education" awareness campaign, to ensure a safe return of students to their schools and a safe educational environment of the highest levels of prevention. The campaign came as a result of collaboration of the ministries of Education, Health, Interior and information. It aims to raise awareness and encourage students and their families to support the governmental efforts for a safe return to the academic year 2021-2022.

