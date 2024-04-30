Philipp von Hirschheydt, member of the Continental Executive Board responsible for the Automotive group sector: “For the first time, Continental is providing a complete system comprising hardware and software for keyless vehicle access in volume production”

From long-range radar to surround view cameras: numerous components supply driver assistance systems with precise data

Durable synthetic leather from ContiTech: special surface technology makes materials in the seat area particularly resistant to soiling

Continental supplies important components and products for the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class. With Continental’s smart device-based access solution (CoSmA for short), the technology company offers an access system that turns mobile devices such as smartphones or smartwatches into car keys. The technology enables a convenient user experience in keeping with the digital age. For the first time, Continental is providing a complete system that ensures comprehensive interaction between the digital ecosystems of the vehicle, smart devices, and the cloud.

Smart end devices enable convenient and secure access

The built-in smart device based CoSmA access system is a core component of the digital car key. The ultra-wideband (UWB) technology used allows mobile devices such as smartphones or smart watches to open and start the vehicle automatically (hands-free).

“We are the driving force for our customers to efficiently and holistically advance complex topics such as sustainable vehicle digitalization with the help of relevant products. With the CoSmA keyless access system, we are providing a complete system that includes all hardware and software components for the first time,” explains Philipp von Hirschheydt, member of the Executive Board responsible for the Automotive division at Continental.

Vehicle owners can create and manage several digital keys at the same time without having to pass on a physical key. This means that the vehicle can be conveniently shared with family members and friends by transmitting the virtual key to other people. The vehicle owner can assign various rights and thus specify, for example, that a person can only open the vehicle but not drive it.

The system recognizes valid virtual keys stored on a device and initiates authentication via Bluetooth Low Energy, a particularly energy-saving variant of the Bluetooth standard that is capable of being continuously active in the background. If this is successful, the precise position of the smart device is then determined to the centimeter using UWB technology. The vehicle then only unlocks if the device is within the defined vehicle area. This highly accurate signal localization prevents the radio signal from being intercepted for abusive purposes. It is also only possible to start the engine once the verified end device has been recognized inside the vehicle. The CoSmA system is fully compatible with the specifications of the cross-industry Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), in which car manufacturers, manufacturers of smart devices and technology companies have joined forces to advance the communication and integration of mobile devices and vehicles.

For the first time, Continental is supplying Mercedes-Benz AG with the complete CoSmA system comprising a central control unit, transceivers featuring ultra-wideband radio technology and intelligent software.

Intelligent Continental technologies for the highest level of safety

Intelligent systems help to prevent accidents in advance and enhance driving comfort. In the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, a powerful long-range radar from Continental is used to reliably provide advanced driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control and emergency brake assist with data on vehicles and obstacles ahead. Another electronic safety component from Continental is the telematics control unit installed in the vehicle, which ensures smooth data exchange with mobile phone networks and also enables safety-relevant functions such as automatic emergency call (eCall).

Intelligent control of the adaptive air suspension is achieved through the Continental Air Supply (CAirS) system, a highly integrated control unit that combines a compressor, valve block and electronic control unit in a single module. The system software is specially adapted for use in the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and enables the air suspension to be optimally adjusted in every situation to provide an ideal combination of comfort and outstanding driving stability in any traffic situation.

Comfortable and safe maneuvering is guaranteed at all times, even in situations with poor visibility, thanks to a seamless panoramic view provided by surround view cameras from the Continental portfolio. Furthermore, the technology company’s light control units ensure excellent road illumination thanks to intelligent control of the full LED headlights.

Safe on the road with factory-installed Continental tires

For safe, quiet, and energy-saving driving, the premium manufacturer delivers the vehicle factory-fitted with Continental EcoContact 6 Q tires. This tire scores points due to its high mileage and low energy consumption. This is made possible by a special rubber compound. It reduces the energy absorption of the tire while driving and thus reduces friction as well as rolling resistance. Moreover, the EcoContact 6 Q impresses with low rolling noise, reliable grip and excellent cornering stability, even at high speeds. The Continental WinterContact TS 860 S tire is also available for the winter season. This winter tire stands for precise handling in cold temperatures on dry and wet roads.

Enduring beauty: innovative surface materials make the interior particularly easy to clean and durable

Innovative and sustainable surface material from the Continental portfolio characterizes the interior. Acella synthetic leather with staynu technology is used for the seats: an advanced technology that makes the surface material almost completely resistant to soiling. The sustainable Acella upholstery material for the door and control panels is made from up to 30 percent recycled PET plastic bottles.