UAE: Integrate Middle East 2024, the only professional audio-visual (Pro AV) and media technology exhibition, to optimise the digital signage systems which are the major factors driving the Pro-AV market’s growth in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This second edition of the exhibition, which will be held from May 21 to 23, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will be co-located with the CABSAT, 30th anniversary of the long-running trade event for the media industry sector.

According to the Data Bridge Market Research*, the global Pro AV market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 per cent to reach USD 7.92 billion by 2029. One of the key drivers of this growth forecast in this market is the rapid expansion of digital signage systems, a digital installation that displays video or multimedia content for informational or advertising reasons.

Furthermore, the market for digital signage in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is also surging and accounts for more than 3 per cent of revenue share **.

Janne lee, Marketing Director of Shenzhen iDisplay Technology Co. Ltd. stated, “We look forward to participating at the second edition of Integrate Middle East as we will be launching our new product, CrystalFlex LED Flexible Transparent Film Display, a 360-degree curve screen. We expect to witness more interactive learning zones, state-of-the-art digital art installations, and the launch of various cutting-edge products and services. Additionally, we are excited to showcase our array of cutting-edge technologies that hold the immense potential to transform the digital signage market.”

Digital signage has become an integral part of the Pro AV market. By combining digital signage and AV technologies, brands are offered the ability to deliver dynamic content with captivating graphics and interactive features, going beyond static displays. Digital signage and audiovisual technology work together to produce a powerful medium that allows companies to narrate their stories using compelling and impactful visuals.

In its second edition, Integrate ME will offer valuable networking opportunities as well as feature numerous educational seminars and workshops to emphasise the growing popularity of interactive digital signage systems. These seminars are expected to help participants forge new partnerships and provide insightful knowledge to help their businesses grow in the rapidly evolving digital signage market, all while enhancing customer experiences and fostering innovation.

Jassim N P, Director of Unilumin Group Middle East and Africa, commented: “We are thrilled to announce our participation in the second edition of the Integrate Middle East, which is expected to revolutionise digital signage in the region. Unilumin LED signage offers exceptional visual experiences in a variety of indoor and outdoor applications for retail, hospitality, entertainment, stadiums, playgrounds, corporate, banking, healthcare, education, and transport facilities, ranging from exciting concerts and sporting events to mission-critical control rooms and ever-changing outdoor environments.”

It is anticipated that this year’s edition of the Integrate ME will set the standard for innovation in the Pro AV space by showcasing cutting-edge concepts and solutions from industry experts across the world as well as providing insights into market trends and best practices. Throughout the Integrate ME 2024, visitors will be offered opportunities to explore innovative products and solutions for digital signage, command and control rooms, live events, and smart buildings from global Pro AV technology companies.

About Dubai World Trade Centre:

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation, and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 billion, attracting over 30 million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.

About Integrate Middle East:

Integrate Middle East is a leading forum and sourcing platform for the global AV and Media Technology community that connects technology leaders with integrated solution buyers from the Education, Media, Entertainment, Hospitality, Retail, and Communication sectors. The platform provides an opportunity to expand businesses, gain access to cutting-edge solutions from the top broadcast, AV, and media technology providers worldwide, as well as discover the best practices established across markets. As an interactive platform for pro AV manufacturers and integrators, Integrate Middle East showcases a range of products and services, along with interactive learning zones, multi-conferencing demo areas, and smart home simulators.

