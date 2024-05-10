UAE - Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) has announced a strategic partnership with iMedia 24/7, a leading UAE media company.

As a key development in the recently launched ‘Project Landmark’ initiative, iMedia 24/7 has secured exclusive naming rights to four Emarat service stations, a milestone towards elevating customer experiences and setting new standards for fuel companies both in the UAE and globally.

Following the successful launch of Emarat’s ‘Project Landmark’ in March, this new partnership continues to push the boundaries of traditional service stations, incorporating unique branding opportunities.

Rebranding stations

iMedia 24/7 is the second strategic partner to leverage the benefits of rebranding Emarat stations, following the inaugural strategic partnership with Al Maryah Community Bank.

The Emarat and iMedia 24/7 brand identity will be creatively applied to stations in strategic locations through a co-branding initiative. The brand transformation is underway with facade redesigns and upgrades to surrounding spaces and facilities, aligning them with the company's brand and visual identity.

The "Landmark" project represents a significant advancement in the fuel station sector, both within the UAE and globally. Through this initiative, "Emarat" has redefined its strategic partnership model, aligning with its commitment to delivering value-added services and enhancing customer experiences. This underscores the company's unwavering commitment to excellence in service quality for the public.

Unique advertising platform

Eng Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director General of Emarat, said: “With this partnership, we are proud to reinforce the significance and success of the landmark project. Serving as a comprehensive and integrated platform, it stands as a unique advertising platform that amplifies the visibility of diverse company brands.

“Furthermore, it emphasises the economic viability of our business operations and activities while delivering value-added services to our esteemed customers. This alliance represents our dedication to nurturing enduring relationships, enriching our service stations, and offering unparalleled value to both our customers and partners.”

"This partnership with iMedia 24/7, a leading UAE media company, exemplifies Emarat's unwavering commitment to bolster cooperation with both local and international entities, solidifying our reputation within the wider public and the business community alike," Al Shamsi added.

Rafiq Abu Hijleh, founder at iMedia 24/7, said: “iMedia 24/7, a leading entity in the advertising sector, led by an experienced leadership with over two decades of expertise in media, is embarking on a new initiative through its partnership with Emarat on the Landmark project. Leveraging our extensive industry experience, we are confident in our ability to steer this project towards success.

Naming rights

“This partnership with Emarat will grants us exclusive naming rights and advertising privileges across four of its stations. It demonstrates our commitment to pioneering innovative advertising solutions and our dedication to fostering mutually beneficial relationships with esteemed partners like Emarat.”

The ‘Project Landmark’ is pushing new boundaries and ensuring that Emarat remains at the forefront of the industry, demonstrating the economic viability and strategic importance of transformative partnerships in the region. Through these strategic partnerships, leading local and international brands can reach their customers even more effectively through the new rebranding opportunity and Emarat can continue to transform its service offering.

For over four decades, Emarat has been providing its services to millions of customers across Dubai and the Northern Emirates, including supplying high-value and quality fuel, alongside various other retail activities, around the clock, seven days a week, through more than 139 service stations strategically located, which see a turnout of about 8,000 cars per day.

