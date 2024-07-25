The Industry and Commerce Ministry has announced the launch of the ‘Consumer Friend’ initiative for the second year in a row in co-ordination with food and commodity retailers around the kingdom.

The initiative will run from July to November.

Assistant under-secretary for domestic and foreign trade Shaikh Hamad bin Salman Al Khalifa said the initiative aims to enhance social responsibility, by ensuring affordability of commodities and food products provided by the commercial sector to consumers, citizens and residents in Bahrain.

He said the Consumer Protection Directorate at the ministry launched this initiative with the participation of major markets to offer the lowest prices for food commodities and products.

The names of the commercial establishments participating in the initiative would be published on the ministry’s official websites, with lists of commodities and food products to ease accessibility for consumers to review goods and prices and compare between different shops, he said.

Forty-nine commercial establishments took part in the initiative last, with the number of beneficiaries exceeded 300,000, resulting in a total savings return of BD250,000 for consumers.