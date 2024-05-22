Dubai Studio City announced that it is continuing to accelerate the growth of localised content production in the region with 358,000 minutes of original content recorded across its interconnected ecosystem in 2023.

The announcement came during Dubai Studio's participation in CABSAT 2024, taking place in Dubai until 23rd May.

Dubai Studio City, part of TECOM Group and Strategic Partner of the 30th edition of CABSAT this year, hosted 198 calendar days’ worth of shoots and recording sessions across its sound stages as production activity levels continue to soar at the region’s largest facilities of their kind.

As a Strategic Partner of CABSAT 2024, Dubai Studio City presents a full calendar of networking and educational activities. Today, it will organise a panel discussion exploring the region’s rise as a global film production hub, while on Day 3, it will feature a start-up concept discussion featuring in5 Media enterprises.

“The future of entertainment will be led by content creators whose voices and sensibilities are rooted in the local culture, and our industry has a moral responsibility to champion such creatives,” said Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, and Dubai Production City at TECOM Group PJSC.

He added that Dubai Studio City highlights the wide and diverse talents and capabilities of the Middle East region.