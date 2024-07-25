Muscat: Apparel Group, a global leader in the retail industry, has unveiled Skechers’ new dynamic Back-To-School collection, introducing a versatile shoe collection designed to fit every age and style, ensuring comfort and fashion for all.

As the summer season begins it won’t be long before thoughts start turning towards the upcoming school year, Skechers remains committed to providing footwear that meets the diverse needs of students and their families. The Back-To-School collection showcases Skechers' dedication to innovation and inclusion made for everyone from kids to young adults.

The Skechers Back-To-School collection features a wide variety of styles for boys and girls, including:

- Skechers for Kids: Fun and colorful sneakers with built-in comfort features.

- Skechers for Tweens: Trendy styles that are both fashionable and functional, perfect for busy middle schoolers.

- Skechers for Teens and Adults: Cool and casual shoes that teens will love to wear to school and beyond.

- In addition to stylish sneakers, Skechers also offers a variety of backpacks and other school supplies.

Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, shared his views on the collection: “With the launch of Skechers’ Back-To-School collection, Apparel Group is reaffirming its place in the retail space amongst the up-and-coming generation, at Apparel Group we believe in making it easier for students to navigate their academic journeys and pioneering their futures with footwear that supports their daily adventures and aspirations."

Apparel Group brand Skechers is offering a limited-time offer tailored to help our customers find the best value offer without compromising on the quality they are purchasing. The offers include: a Kids offer: BUY ANY KID's SHOE & GET A TROLLEY BAG FREE! But the offer isn't just for kids, adults can also enjoy big savings and buy any 2 shoes for just OMR 60. Offers are available exclusively across Skechers stores in the Sultanate of Oman. Terms and conditions apply.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

