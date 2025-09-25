Muscat: Oman's sports retail sector is evolving, spurred by the growth in fitness, gyms, and community events, as 13% of the population in the age group of 15 and 24 have an appetite for health and wellbeing.

In an interview with the Observer, Imad el Ghazal, senior vice president – Geographies & Marketplace, GMG, "Oman has quickly become one of our strongest performing markets in the region — a place where our strategy is not just working, but surpassing expectations ahead of schedule. That momentum reinforces Oman as a cornerstone of our regional footprint, especially as the retail industry there is forecast to grow at 7.9% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) through the end of the decade. Apparel is a key growth sector and GMG is well-positioned to lead with brands, including Sun and Sand Sports, Nike, Columbia, and The North Face."

He added, Today’s Omani shopper starts their journey on their mobile and expects their in-store experience to be just as exciting. The data shows that e-commerce in Oman has the fastest growth in digital sales among its peers, but malls and physical retail remain strong community anchors, with retail space expansion picking up pace in recent years."

Imad El Ghazal

GMG has accelerated its digital commerce strategy by forming partnerships, such as its alliance with Amazon, to deliver fast, convenient, and technology-driven shopping experiences. This approach allows us to combine strong physical retail with seamless online access, meeting the region’s rapidly growing demand for quick delivery and quality service."

Sustainability is becoming central to retail in Oman, with developments like Mall of Muscat adopting energy-efficient design, and The Sustainable City – Yiti aiming to become the region’s largest net-zero community by 2040.

"On economic diversification, we are investing in Omanization, nurturing local talent to become the country’s future retail leaders. In short, our role is not just to grow retail, but to partner with Oman in building a future where sustainability, innovation, and growth go hand in hand."

On balancing digital innovation with the physical store network, El Ghazal said, "In Oman, the majority of retail spend still happens in physical stores, especially for lifestyle and sports, as people want to try, touch, and connect with products. With investment in retail space expansion in the country, we don't see brick-and-mortar going anywhere. But the story is no longer online versus offline; the real win is integrating both. E-commerce is growing fast, with online retail revenues expected to reach $1.80 billion in 2025, with the number of users expected to hit 2.6 million by 2030. With this in mind, our focus is on offering seamless choice and service across every channel."



