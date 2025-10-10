Muscat: The Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has launched a comprehensive inspection and monitoring campaign targeting electronic accounts and digital commerce platforms operating in the local market. This initiative is part of CPA ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with consumer protection laws and regulations.

The campaign aims to verify the extent to which these accounts and platforms provide accurate and clear information to consumers and safeguard their rights during electronic purchasing processes.

The inspection campaign seeks to ensure that electronic accounts and digital commerce platforms comply with consumer protection laws and regulations, verify the clarity and accuracy of information provided to consumers, and guarantee consumer rights in electronic purchasing transactions.

