MUSCAT - The Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has launched an initiative to expand the delivery of its services through Sanad offices, aiming to strengthen consumer rights and ensure a fair and transparent marketplace.

The move allows consumers to submit complaints and reports more easily, covering violations such as goods and services that fail to meet specifications, instances of commercial fraud, e-commerce issues, or products that pose risks or do not comply with standards.

Khalid al Siyabi, Director of the Market Control Department at CPA, said the initiative highlights the Authority’s pivotal role in creating balance and fairness in the market. “It instils trust in the Authority, enhances the quality of services and products, and contributes to building a national economy based on fair competition and the protection of rights,” he noted.

Sanad offices already provide a wide range of government and private services designed to bring transactions closer to citizens. A survey confirmed that these centres play a significant role in speeding up services, improving efficiency and offering better organisation. They are also regarded as a cornerstone of Oman’s digital transformation.

In addition to this new service channel, the CPA has developed electronic services that allow consumers to submit complaints and report violations through its online portal.

The inclusion of Sanad offices as complaint outlets further ensures that consumer grievances are addressed quickly, with greater clarity and efficiency in the completion of transactions.

Through these measures, the CPA continues to reinforce consumer confidence while supporting the nation’s broader goals of digital progress and market transparency.

