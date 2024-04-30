The newly launched Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence (AI) aims to contribute 100 billion UAE dirhams ($27.2 billion) to the emirate, while laying the foundation for an infrastructure that will further bolster the emirate’s digital economy.

Launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the blueprint will work as a yearly doctrine, focused on harnessing technology for quality-of-life focused outcomes, a statement read.

“Through the first phase of the plan for this year, we will work on appointing a Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer in every government entity in Dubai, launch AI and Web3 incubators as well as kick start AI Week in educational institutions,” Sheikh Hamdan said, adding that lands for data centres will be fast tracked, and a new commercial license for AI will be introduced.

Sheikh Hamdan continued saying that the Dubai’s Universal Blueprint for AI will accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence applications, “which will achieve the targets of Dubai’s economic agenda D33 by contributing an additional 100 billion dirhams ($27.2 billion) to Dubai’s economy through the digital economy and increasing the economy’s productivity by 50% by adopting innovative digital solutions.”

Sheikh Hamdan added that the blueprint will be annually reviewed, updated, with new projects launched to ensure that the plan keeps pace with all developments.

Key targets

The plan aims to provide an environment for AI companies and global talent “by enhancing competitiveness in facilitating business operations, supported by advanced technological infrastructure, flexible legislative environment, and a supportive system that encourages the development of AI technologies and advanced industries in the field of technology,” a statement read.

The plan also aims for Dubai to lead in the adoption of AI within government work models.

The annual Dubai plan supports accelerating the adoption of AI applications to achieve the objectives of Dubai D33 Agenda, aimed at increasing the value of digital transformation to support the new economy, with an average of AED 100 billion annually added to Dubai’s economy.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

