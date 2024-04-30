Japan will provide Egypt with $230 million in financing to support the state budget, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait told Asharq Business on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s special meeting in Riyadh.

On a related note, Maait invited the Japanese business community to seize competitive economic opportunities in Egypt and maintain substantial investments across diverse economic sectors.

This came during Maait’s meeting with Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Nobumitsu Hayashi.

