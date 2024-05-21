Saudi Arabia has witnessed a remarkable 20% increase in the passenger numbers this year, reported SPA citing the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

Abdulaziz Al Duailej was delivering his keynote speech at the Future Aviation Forum 2024 event which opened in Riyadh today (May 20).

He said this growth follows a record-breaking 26% surge last year, bringing the total number of passengers to 111 million.

The increase is mainly due to the kingdom's robust aviation connectivity programme, which expanded connectivity by 48% in 2023, adding 148 new destinations worldwide.

Furthermore, low-cost carriers have significantly increased their international market share since the pandemic, he stated.

Addressing the gathering, Al Duailej said: "We are proud to launch GACA's first aviation report, which highlights the sector's achievements and contributions to the Saudi economy. This forum, with its diverse and insightful topics, will undoubtedly foster growth and collaboration within the sector as we lay the groundwork for the safe and sustainable development of the advanced air transport sector."

He emphasized the remarkable transformation of the aviation industry in recent years, surpassing any other industry in history, with the number of flights increasing from zero to over 37 million last year.

Al Duailej outlined key objectives for the sector, including expanding the number of destinations to over 250, boosting cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons annually, and increasing passenger traffic to 330 million.

He highlighted the implementation of numerous economic reforms to create an attractive investment environment for the sector, unlocking significant economic potential.

He also noted that the National Aviation Strategy heavily relies on other national strategies.

