Egypt's medium and long-term public and guaranteed external debt services are forecast to climb by approximately $2.44 billion in 2024 and 2025, reaching a staggering $56.74 billion, according to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) latest report on the external situation of the Egyptian economy.

Moreover, estimations showed that medium and long-term external debt service is projected to surge by about $1.441 billion to $36.362 billion in 2024 alone.

Looking ahead to 2025, the report forecasts the country’s medium and long-term external debt to reach approximately $20.38 billion.

Furthermore, the report also highlighted that Egypt’s medium and long-term external debt payments are projected to hit $97.072 billion during the four years from 2024 to 2027.

