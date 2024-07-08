Cairo: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) auctioned treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 65 billion through two offerings on Sunday, 7 July.

The first auction was valued at EGP 40 billion and will mature in 91 days in October 2024, according to official data.

The second offering stood at EGP 25 billion, holding a tenor of 273 days until 8 April 2025.

Last Thursday, the CBE issued T-bills worth EGP 75 billion through two tranches.

