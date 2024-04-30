Boasting an innovative design and cutting-edge home technology, the new project, which is now open for sale, will host 50+ integrated amenities including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fully-equipped gym, gaming lounges, co-working spaces, wellness facilities and more.

The project also brings Ori Living, a US-based modular living solution first time to the region.

Over the next five years, Rove is aiming to launch 3,000 branded residences, filling the market gap for residential properties that offer connected locations, comfort, great value, and fully loaded amenities

Dubai, UAE: In a new step to meet the growing demand for smart real estate, Rove has recently announced the launch of Rove Home Marasi Drive, Business Bay, at an event held on April 25th 2024. Built in partnership with IRTH, a homegrown real estate platform, the new project is now open for sale, targeting modern professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs in the UAE. Featuring a diverse mix of fully furnished apartments, Rove Home Marasi Drive is where urban living takes on a dynamic essence that transcends the ordinary.

Embodying a lifestyle focused on contemporary living, Rove Home integrates the distinctive nuisances of the Rove Hotels experience and community spirit into residential spaces. All residences under Rove are designed to offer a versatile environment for people to live, work, and play. The announcement of the new property goes in line with Rove Home’s ambitious expansion plan, as the brand aims to match the demand for its residences following the sold-out launch of its first project in Downtown Dubai in 2023.

Nestled in the heart of one of Dubai’s most bustling neighbourhoods, Rove Home Marasi Drive introduces a vibrant haven with an array of amenities designed for residents to enjoy. Spanning three distinct zones across different levels, including a floating podium level, a sky garden, and a rooftop area, the property boasts indoor and outdoor swimming pools, co-working workspaces, and an abundance of recreational and fitness amenities. Central to the building is the sky garden, conceived as a space for relaxation and wellbeing, complemented by an outdoor cinema, amphitheatre, and awe-inspiring views of Dubai’s skyline. Rove Home residents will also benefit from many perks at Rove Hotels properties, which are located at various locations across Dubai.

Offering a myriad of fully furnished studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments, meticulously designed to optimise space and functionality, the project mirrors the brand’s innovative approach to spatial planning. The interiors showcase intelligent and modular living solutions by Ori, a contemporary living concept arriving in the UAE and MENA region for the first time. Seamlessly blending aesthetics with advanced home technology, the units enhance residents’ convenience, offering a modern living experience designed for the future.

Connecting seamlessly with its surroundings, the property grants direct access to the adjacent park and Marasi Drive’s promenade, allowing residents ample space to engage in outdoor activities and enjoy leisurely strolls. Situated in a well-connected location near Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, DIFC, and City Walk, with convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, the property caters to the dynamic lifestyles of urban dwellers, prioritising efficiency, value, and a lively ambience.

“The launch of Rove Home Marasi Drive showcases our commitment to innovation and redefining urban living in Dubai, aiming to fill the gap in the market for more unique and modern offerings,” said Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer at Rove Hotels. “As an extension of the beloved Rove Hotels brand, Rove Home embodies our ethos of creating dynamic spaces that seamlessly integrate modern living with the vibrant community spirit that has become synonymous with Dubai.”

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Rove Home Marasi Drive, as it represents a significant milestone in our mission to elevate the standards of upscale living in the UAE,” added Osman Celiker, Managing Director at IRTH. “We are excited to offer modern professionals and entrepreneurs the opportunity to be part of a community that embodies the finest aspects of urban living, backed by the expertise and excellence of IRTH and inspired by the unmistakable lifestyle of Rove.”

About Rove

Rove is an award-winning lifestyle hotel and residence brand offering vibrantly designed properties in connected locations. Locally and culturally engaged, Rove’s youthful and welcoming spirit celebrates creativity and community.

Born in Dubai as a joint venture between Meraas Holding and Emaar Properties PJSC, Rove Properties fuses 21st-century innovation with sustainability and great value, defining a new niche in the ever-evolving global hospitality sector. The first Rove hotel opened in Downtown Dubai in 2016, and the brand now has over 6,000 hotel rooms and residences open or under development.

About IRTH

Founded under the legacy of the renowned Al Shamsi family, IRTH is a growing real estate investment platform - based on the philosophy of value creation, innovation and building world-class living experiences.

At IRTH, we take pride in offering the best-in-class locations and properties for value-based investment opportunities - setting new standards in the region's real estate market. IRTH continues to seek new opportunities and broadens its horizons – thriving in any market situation through an extensive land bank and strategic partnerships.

In 2023, IRTH announced ROVE HOME at Downtown Dubai – the first-ever ROVE branded residential project, set for completion in 2026. With several other upcoming developments at prime locations, IRTH continues to build on its legacy - founded on a solid commitment to excellence, trust and quality lifestyle living.