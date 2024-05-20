Doha - Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, in collaboration with the Economic Department of the French Embassy hosted a Qatar-France Investors Meetup, aimed at strengthening bilateral investment relationships and fostering the development of the financial ecosystem of both nations.

The event convened a distinguished French delegation comprising top-tier asset managers led by H.E. Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, alongside key Qatar investment stakeholders, including sovereign wealth funds (SWFs), banks, large-scale companies, insurance, and family offices. It offered an unparalleled platform for exploring cooperation and investment prospects, facilitating a deeper understanding of the respective economic landscapes.

In addition, the 1st edition of the Qatar-France Startup Meetup, "Bridging Innovation: AI, Quantum and Digital Collaboration," was successfully organised simultaneously with a French delegation of innovative startups. The event, coordinated by Business France Qatar with the active partnership of Qatar Sciences & Technology Park and the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, served as a catalyst for knowledge sharing and future cooperation.

Over the recent years, the relationship between Qatar and France has flourished, with climbing figures from QAR 4.9 billion in 2017 to QAR 9.3 billion in 2023. This robust partnership encompasses various sectors including energy, technology, trade, and real estate sectors.

H.E. Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty stated:” I’m delighted to be in Doha today with a delegation of around twenty French investment funds and ten start-ups operating in artificial intelligence. I would like to warmly thank the Qatar Financial Centre for organising this investors meetup. I believe this opens opportunities for Qatari investors to invest in France in sectors promoted by our France 2030 Vision but also for the French funds to better understand the business-friendly ecosystem developed by Qatar to attract more foreign direct investments and foster economic activities that match with Qatar National Vision 2030 priorities”.

Commenting on the significance of this event, Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, said: “We are delighted to receive the French delegation led by H.E. Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty. This event serves as a testament to the robust bilateral relations between Qatar and France. It holds particular importance for the QFC as it represents a significant stride towards our mission to strengthen Qatar’s financial sector and create avenues for our stakeholders to form meaningful collaboration and discover new investment opportunities. By facilitating dialogue and informal networking, we are opening gateways that lead business ecosystem growth.”

