Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 669,158 passengers (PAX) in April 2024, indicating a 6.2% decline against 2023 figures. During the same month, QAIA recorded 5,783 aircraft movements (ACM) and handled 6,504 tons of cargo, registering a 6.3% decrease and a notable 27.5% increase, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

Year-to-date statistics revealed a 5.0% drop in QAIA passenger figures as opposed to the same period in 2023, totaling 2,638,151 PAX. Additionally, QAIA reported 22,422 ACM and 25,843 tons of cargo, depicting a 5.7% decline and an impressive 29.6% surge, respectively, against the same period the previous year.

“Our April passenger figures have undoubtedly been influenced by the ongoing situation in Gaza and the West Bank, and the subsequent suspension of select flights to and from QAIA. Nevertheless, we remain steadfast in our goal to expand our airline and destination networks alongside our industry partners, while continuing to deliver excellent services. We will continue to strive to foster an airport environment that feels like home at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

-Ends-

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

This press release has been distributed by Bidaya Marketing Communications on behalf of Airport International Group.

For more information or assistance, please contact us at:

P.O. Box: 930391, Amman 11193, Jordan

Email: bidayamedia@bidayamarcom.com