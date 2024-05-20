From the sophisticated standard features, it also comes with extensive personalisation options to meet customers’ unique needs

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Saudi Arabia, unveiled the all-new BMW X2 – the first-of-its-kind compact premium Sport Activity Coupé (SAC) – in the Kingdom with exclusive launch events held in Jeddah and at their Riyadh Northern Ring Road showroom.

The second-generation BMW X2 has evolved to be distinct with its own rebellious charm and comes equipped with an impressive array of standard features designed to merge aesthetics, comfort, and functionality.

For driving and charging, the inclusion of Steptronic transmission with dual clutch ensures a smooth and responsive ride, characteristic of BMW’s engineering excellence. Functionality is emphasised by the BMW Live Cockpit Plus featuring the BMW Curved Display at its heart, driven by the intuitive BMW Operating System 9, optimised for touch and voice control. This setup includes variably configurable widgets and BMW Maps for cloud-based online navigation, ensuring connectivity and convenience are always within reach.

The optional BMW Digital Premium service package elevates the X2’s connectivity to new heights, and an enhanced version of BMW Maps complements the vehicle’s sophisticated navigation system.

The sporty flagship model available through Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the BMW X2 M35i xDrive, can go from 0-100 km in just 5.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h. Equipped with a 7-speed automatic transmission and delivering 400 Nm of torque with up to 312 horsepower, this model promises exhilarating performance.

The BMW X2 M35i xDrive stands out with its Adaptive M chassis, M sports brake in dark blue metallic with the M logo, and distinctive M external styling cues including an M kidney grille with horizontal bars, contour lighting, high-gloss black M-look mirrors, and a high-gloss black M spoiler.

Inside, this model comes with M Alcantara/Veganza upholstery as standard, which along with the Aluminium Hexacube Pale M interior trim exudes exclusivity, while the M TwinPower Turbo inline four-cylinder petrol engine and Steptronic transmission with shift paddles ensure a dynamic driving experience.

Additional features such as 20” M light alloy wheels, a Harman Kardon Hi-Fi speaker system, and sport seats highlight the vehicle’s luxurious and athletic character, making the BMW X2 M35i xDrive a captivating addition to the compact premium SAC segment.

David McGoldrick, Managing Director of Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Motors-BMW Group KSA, commented on the launch, saying: “The new BMW X2 is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement. Its unique blend of sportiness, elegance, and cutting-edge technology reflects the discerning tastes of our customers in Saudi Arabia. It sets itself apart not just with its striking design and dynamic performance, but also with extensive personalisation options to meet our customers’ unique desires and needs. From the sophisticated standard features to the extensive list of optional equipment, we are thrilled to introduce this avant-garde Sports Activity Coupe to the market and are confident it will set new benchmarks.”

Entertainment is elevated with access to international and country-specific music, podcasts, news, video streaming, and gaming applications, in addition to the AirConsole Games platform which allows passengers to engage in a variety of videogames.

Safety and convenience are also addressed through a comprehensive suite of standard and optional driver assistance systems for greater confidence in traffic Features such as the Active Guard Basis, offering a suite of warning and intervention features, while the Attentiveness Assistant analyses driving behaviour to suggest break recommendations – both which come as standard .

McGoldrick added: “The BMW X2 has always been a pioneer, and the BMW X2 M35i xDrive model pushes the boundaries further. From its innovative features to its dynamic design, the sporty new model is designed to meet the demands of our evolving customer base. The BMW X2 M35i xDrive is a vehicle that adapts to the driver, not the other way around.”

The new generation BMW X2 is the quintessential coupé for every situation, a blend of style, connectivity and proactive care assures that this speedster exceeds the expectations of those looking for an exceptional automotive experience.

