EGX-listed developer Madinet Masr announced on Monday the launch of Tajed, a dedicated commercial mall within Taj City, their flagship 3.6 million square metres (sqm) residential development in New Cairo.

The company's President and CEO Abdallah Sallam told Zawya projects that Tajed will span an area of more than 50,000 sqm and comprise retail, office and commercial units.

He said the company has signed up household electronics and appliances retail chain B.TECH for 3,000 sqm while supermarket chain Carrefour will open a new branch alongside other prominent names.

Sallam explained that Tajed is envisioned as a community mall, and the model will be replicated in Madinet Masr's 5.5 million sqm Sarai project with the mall spanning an area of 10,000 sqm.

He also disclosed that they have established a sports company for the development of a sports club and potentially a sports school in the near future.

Sallam said they are planning to launch a medical complex in Taj City in the coming months to be followed later in Sarai project to provide healthcare services for residents of the two communities.

He added that Madinet Masr has 1.6 million sqm non-residential plots in their projects for retail, offices, clinics, educational and sports complexes.

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Additional reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.