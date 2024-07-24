Cairo – JD Holding, a joint-venture (JV) between Jebal Real Estate Development and Abu Dhabi National Investment Company, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with several Emirati businessmen, in collaboration with FAB Group and Leaders Corp, to inject new investments into the Egyptian market.

Ahmed El-Eter, Chairman of JD Holding, highlighted that the cooperation with the Emirati side is part of the group's efforts to expand its business and real estate investments, according to a press release.

This partnership aligns with the strategic cooperation approach between the UAE and Egypt, particularly in the Ras El-Hekma project, El-Eter added.

He stated that the group has invited bids from Emirati and international hotel management and operating companies to manage its hotels and malls in Egypt.

He also noted that EGP 250 million has been allocated to commence construction on the group’s projects in the New Administrative Capital in the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025.

