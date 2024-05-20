Dubai, UAE: Regeny, the Middle East's leading platform in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, and Tellus Power Green, a renowned provider of renewable energy solutions, have announced a strategic partnership to promote sustainable mobility solutions in the Middle East. This collaboration signifies a joint commitment to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and establishing a robust EV charging infrastructure in the region.

There has been remarkable growth in the EV market in the Middle East. Over the past two years, EV sales in the region have surged by an astounding 150%. To meet the rising demand, the Middle East Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market will grow at a CAGR of 25.3% during 2024–2030 and is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2030.

Tellus Power Green, headquartered in California, has an extensive track record of delivering over 150,000 AC and 12,000+ DC fast charging stations worldwide. Tellus Power Green is a recognized leader in the EV infrastructure industry. Tellus Power Green is recognized as the leading supplier of DC fast chargers for Tata Power in India. The company offers solutions for AC and DC fast chargers, providing customized solutions tailored to specific customer requirements. Backed by state-of-the-art in-house research and development capabilities, Tellus Power Green is equipped to address the evolving needs of the electric vehicle market.

The partnership between Regeny and Tellus Power Green marks the beginning of a journey to establish a full-service support center for EV fast charging infrastructure in the Middle East. Through the partnership with Regeny, Tellus Power will extend its reach to the region and establish a comprehensive service center in the Middle East. Leveraging Regeny's presence in the UAE, this center will offer a ready stock of spare parts, trained personnel, and advanced technology assistance, bolstering the support infrastructure for EV owners across the region. This initiative underscores the commitment of both companies to provide unparalleled service and support to the rapidly growing community of electric vehicle users in the Middle East.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tellus Power Green, a global leader in EV infrastructure solutions, to develop a center of excellence for DC fast charging in the UAE," said Anish Racherla, CEO of Regeny. "This collaboration represents a significant step towards driving positive environmental change and shaping the future of transportation in the Middle East.

Together, we will empower communities with reliable and efficient EV charging solutions."

"In collaboration with Regeny, we are excited to extend our reach and capabilities in the Middle East for our DC Fast Charging Product Line," said Yeshwanth Reddy, Managing Director - India & Middle East, at Tellus Power. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility and drive positive change in the electric vehicle ecosystem in the Middle East.

In a showcase of their collaboration, Tellus Power Green, along with Regeny, will be showcasing their charger portfolio and capabilities at the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS 2024) from May 20th to 22nd at ADNEC Center Abu Dhabi.

About Regeny:

Regeny is a specialized EV charging solutions platform with a complete range of AC & DC fast chargers connected to a smart charge point management system and a Mobile App.

Regeny’s vision is to build a community of EV users, stakeholders, and service providers on one platform, making the post-purchase experience of EV owners seamless. For more information, visit www.regeny.ae

About Tellus Power Green:

Headquartered in California, Tellus Power Green is a leading provider of renewable energy solutions with deep expertise in the EV infrastructure market. Tellus Power Green has global sales, manufacturing, and service centers across multiple countries, delivering over 150,000 AC and 12,000+ DC fast charging stations worldwide. The company offers standard off-the-shelf solutions as well as customized solutions tailored to specific customer requirements.

