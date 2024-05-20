Tonino Lamborghini, a world-renowned name in Italian elegance and craftsmanship, has announced its latest venture – Tonino Lamborghini Residences - in Ras Al Khaimah, being developed in partnership with Arista Developments.

Unveiling the project, Tonino Lamborghini said the premium residential project redefines luxury living with a blend of iconic design, state-of-the-art amenities and sea views that set a new standard for modern living.

The development, located in the prime area of Al Marjan Island, will add 241 luxury branded units to the island’s inventory, offering a range of elegantly designed residences, said the Italian lifestyle brand in a statement.

Embracing Tonino Lamborghini's signature aesthetic, the project boasts modern architecture seamlessly integrated into the surrounding landscape, it added.

Tonino Lamborghini Residences, a testament to refined Italian style, presents a distinguished array of features tailored to elevate the standard of luxury living.

Each residence, meticulously crafted with high-end finishes and impeccable craftsmanship, embodies the essence of Tonino Lamborghini's renowned elegance.

Residents will enjoy exclusive access to upscale amenities such as a fitness centre, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, children's play areas, a business centre and conference room, an outdoor BBQ area, and an elegant café.

The RAK launch comes just days after the Italian brand's announcement to develop an upscale residential community in the heart of Dubai in partnership with Gulf Land Property Developers.

The community will encompass approximately 750,000 sq ft of gross floor area comprising two buildings with six floors and two buildings with 12 floors.

Announcing the new launch, Marjan CEO Archictect Abdulla Al Abdouli said: "We are thrilled to welcome Tonino Lamborghini Residences to Al Marjan Island to enhance our portfolio of branded luxury residences. Their sustainable building practices alongside the use of smart home technology will ensure residents can avail the best of modern amenities within a luxurious setting of refined Italian craftmanship."

Incorporating innovative design elements such as smart home technology and sustainable building practices, the project ensures a luxurious and eco-friendly lifestyle for its residents.

The diverse product portfolio offers options including one- and two-bedroom units, duplexes, luxurious sea view villas, signature villas, and exquisite penthouses, he stated.

"This new property by Arista Developments, we are confident, will further enhance Al Marjan Island’s vibrant real estate appeal among investors and residents seeking exclusive access to one of Ras Al Khaimah’s prime lifestyle destinations," he added.

Tonino Lamborghini said its collaboration with Arista Developments merges the iconic style and aesthetic of the Italian lifestyle brand with the expertise of a seasoned firm.

This synergy marks Tonino Lamborghini's debut in Ras Al Khaimah, symbolizing a commitment to excellence and a new era of luxury living, it added.

