The Kuwait-based Gulf Bank has opened its first environmentally friendly branch in Sabah Al-Ahmad city.

The new branch is also the first to bear the bank's new identity independently, according to a press release.

Mohammad Al-Qattan, General Manager of Consumer Banking, said: "We are delighted today to open the first environmentally friendly branch, paving the way for the transformation of our branch network into eco-friendly facilities.”

“These branches will be designed in accordance with the new branch identity, based on an ongoing plan and schedule. This aligns with our leading role in promoting sustainability principles, and our proactive involvement in transitioning towards a sustainable, low-carbon economy, in line with our 2025 strategy and Kuwait Vision 2035,” Al-Qattan added.

He highlighted that the newly constructed and renovated branches embrace the self-service concept, empowering customers to handle most of their transactions independently through the dedicated self-service area furnished with tablets or via ATMs and Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs), accessible round the clock, seven days a week.

