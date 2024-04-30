In its continued efforts to accelerate the development of Arab countries, AMF to put the spotlight on the latest technologies including AI and GenAI applications in financial services.

Dubai: Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) has joined the Dubai FinTech Summit (DFS), organised by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global Financial Centre in the MEASA region, as a strategic partner.

Founded in 1977, AMF is a regional Arab organisation with 22 member countries. With an objective to strengthen economic, financial, and monetary stability, it aims to promote economic development in Arab countries.

AMF will be hosting the Eleventh Meeting for the Arab Regional FinTech WG on 5-6 May 2024 followed by a workshop on Formulation of Effective SupTech Frameworks on 7 May 2024. Both events will take place within the Dubai FinTech Summit at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

Digitalisation in finance delivers enhanced services and reduces financial crime and fraud, leading supervisory authorities to employ innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to fulfil their mandates. Against such a background, the pace of adopting SupTech is accelerating in the Arab region, with various initiatives underway, highlighting the need to strengthen institutional capacity on these issues.

Using real-world case studies and best practices, the one-day workshop on Formulation of Effective SupTech Frameworks aims to catalyse the integration of innovative technologies and data science into supervisory processes to meet enduring and emerging challenges in the rapidly changing financial landscape. It will equip representatives from Arab central banks and other financial supervisory authorities with practical inputs for successfully implementing a comprehensive SupTech strategy while addressing related risks and challenges.

In line with the D33 Agenda to position Dubai as the top four global financial hub by 2033, the 2nd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit is designed to encourage cross-border collaboration and innovation, pivotal to transforming the global FinTech sector. It presents a unique opportunity to explore emerging FinTech trends and their potential to drive financial progress in the MEASA region.

The Dubai FinTech Summit, scheduled for 6-7 May 2024, at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, will see an unprecedented gathering of over 8,000 decision-makers, over 300 thought leaders and over 200 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies.

About Dubai FinTech Summit

Dubai FinTech Summit is an annual mega event organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. The 2nd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit will bring together over 8,000+ global industry leaders, 1,500+ investors and policy makers, signalling increased appetite for growth opportunities in the region.

Dubai FinTech Summit signals new wave of financial innovation, opportunity, transformation, and growth for the international financial services sector. As a rising FinTech hub, Dubai is also spearheading the evolution of the financial services industry, with investments in FinTech projected to grow by 17.2% CAGR to USD949 billion from 2022 to 2030. The summit aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s strategic goal of propelling Dubai into the ranks of the top four global financial hubs by 2033.

The expanded programme of Dubai FinTech Summit is set to exceed expectations by delving into key tracks, including the future of FinTech, embedded and Open Finance, climate finance, Web3 and digital assets. The summit stands as a thought leadership-driven platform, addressing industry challenges head-on and championing innovation.

To register for the event, visit www.dubaifintechsummit.com.

