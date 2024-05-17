Dubai/Mumbai: The Hinduja family led by Mr. Gopichand Hinduja, Chairman of the Hinduja Group, a 110-year-old multinational conglomerate with a multi-billion dollar turnover, has topped the Sunday Times Rich List at £37.196 Billion. The Sunday Times Rich List compiles the net wealth rankings of the top 1,000 individuals or families residing in the United Kingdom, highlighting the wealthiest among them. This prestigious ranking is a testament to the Hinduja Groups remarkable achievements and outstanding success in the world of business.

The UK-based family's group of companies, headed by Chairman, G.P. Hinduja, operates in 38 countries and across several sectors – mobility, Digital Technology, Banking and Financial Services, Media, Project Development, Lubricants and Specialty Chemicals, Energy, Real Estate, Trading, and Healthcare.

Beyond the remarkable business accomplishments of the Hinduja Family they remain actively engaged in philanthropic initiatives through the Hinduja Foundation. With a focus on education, healthcare, and community development, the foundation has positively impacted countless lives.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty, who made their debut in the annual ‘Sunday Times Rich List' two years ago, have moved up the ranks in the 2024 edition. The couple, have risen from 275th last year to 245th with an estimated wealth of GBP 651 million.

Among the other esteemed names featured on The Sunday Times Rich List 2024 are Sir Leonard Blavatnik with £29.246bn, David and Simon Reuben and family with £24.977bn, Sir Jim Ratcliffe with £23.519bn, Sir James Dyson and family with £20.8bn, Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family with £17.2bn, Idan Ofer with £14.96bn, and Lakshmi Mittal and family with £14.921bn net worth.

-Ends-

About Hinduja Group

The Hinduja Group is one of India’s premier diversified and transnational conglomerates, employing about 200,000 employees across 38 countries and owns businesses in automotive, information technology, media, entertainment, and communications, banking and financial services, infrastructure project development, cybersecurity, oil and specialty chemicals, power, real estate, trading, and healthcare. Founded over a hundred years ago by Shri PD Hinduja whose credo was "My duty (dharma) is to work so that I can give", it supports charitable and philanthropic activities across the world through the Hinduja Foundation.

PR Contacts:

Jayakrishnan Bhaskaran

O Z O N Marketing Management

Email: jk@ozon.ae