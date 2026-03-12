LuLu Exchange, a leading global financial services company and the regional fintech partner of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), has further strengthened its presence in the Sultanate of Oman with the opening of a new Customer Engagement Center in Mabelah and the relocation of its Tharmad branch to a new, upgraded facility designed to enhance customer experience.

The inauguration ceremony was attended virtually by Mr. Mohammed Hamed Ali Al Ghazali, Director of LuLu Exchange Oman, and Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings, along with senior management of LuLu Financial Holdings.

The Mabelah Customer Engagement Center has been established to provide customers in the area with convenient access to LuLu Exchange’s trusted financial services. At the same time, the Tharmad branch has been relocated to a new building within the same locality, offering improved facilities and a more comfortable service environment for customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mohammed Hamed Ali Al Ghazali said:

“At LuLu Exchange, our focus has always been on delivering reliable and customer-centric financial services. The new Mabelah center and the upgraded Tharmad facility reflect our commitment to ensuring that customers experience convenience, efficiency, and trust in every interaction.”

Mr. Lathish Vichitran, General Manager of LuLu Exchange Oman, added:

“Customer experience remains at the core of our operations. These centers have been designed to offer improved accessibility and a comfortable service environment, ensuring that customers can complete their financial transactions smoothly and confidently.”

As the regional fintech partner of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), LuLu Exchange continues to leverage its global partnerships to strengthen brand trust and community engagement. This collaboration reflects the company’s values of teamwork, reliability, and excellence — values that guide every service delivered across its growing network.

With the opening of the Mabelah Customer Engagement Center and the Tharmad branch, LuLu Exchange continues to strengthen its footprint across Oman while delivering trusted remittance, foreign exchange, and financial services tailored to the needs of the community.

About LuLu Exchange

LuLu Exchange is one of Oman’s leading financial services companies, providing remittances, foreign currency exchange and other allied services through a network of over 46 branches and digital solutions, including the LuLu Money App, to a cross-section of society, powered by a robust network and reputed partners with high standards of customer care. The company is part of the Abu Dhabi-based financial services conglomerate LuLu Financial Holdings.

For more details, visit: https://luluexchange.com.om/