Moghazi: This agreement reflects our expansion strategy to support projects through 233 branches nationwide

Cairo: Within the framework of the State's efforts to support small and medium enterprises, develop the national economy, fulfill market demands for products and services and create job opportunities for youth and citizens, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) has signed a new contract with Aman Holding, a Raya Holding portfolio company, and the most integrated fintech group in Egypt. Under this agreement, MSMEDA will inject 300 million EGP in new funding into Aman Holding to finance SMEs across all governorates.

The agreement was formally executed by Bassel Rahmy, CEO of MSMEDA; Eng. Hazem Moghazi, Co-CEO of Business and Commercial Affairs at Aman Holding; and Ayman Basyouni, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. The signing was witnessed by Mohamed Medhat, Deputy CEO of MSMEDA, and Mohamed Osama, Head of Small and Medium Enterprise Finance Central Sector, alongside a delegation of senior executives from both organizations.

Mr. Rahmy highlighted that this partnership reflects MSMEDA’s strategy to expand cooperation with financial institutions to empower women and youth through economic inclusion and business expansion. CEO of MSMEDA noted that the funding will assist entrepreneurs in modernizing their operations, enhancing production quality, and ensuring long-term market competitiveness. Rahmy added this collaboration with Aman Holding aims to promote financial inclusion and encourage the transition of informal businesses into the formal sector, allowing them to benefit from the privileges and incentives of Law 152/2020 and Law 6/2025, which offers numerous tax incentives for SMEs. CEO of MSMEDA also indicated that this agreement aligns with the State’s Plan to maximize the benefit from products of SMEs, particularly, in terms of decreasing importation and increasing exports.

For his part Eng. Hazem Moghazi, Co-CEO of Business and Commercial Affairs at AMAN Holding, expressed his pride in the renewed partnership with MSMEDA, noting that this step reflects the company’s steadfast commitment to supporting Egypt’s business environment.

Moghazi stated: "This agreement reaffirms our expansion strategy aimed at providing innovative financing services that support enterprises of all sizes, specifically the SME segment. Through our extensive financing network of 233 AMAN branches, we remain committed to empowering entrepreneurs and building a more inclusive and sustainable financial community across Egypt."

Concluding his remarks, Moghazi underscored the ambitious outlook for this partnership, noting that the combined efforts of AMAN and MSMEDA align with mutual objectives to empower youth and generate new employment opportunities that effectively contribute to Egypt’s comprehensive economic development.

It is worth noting that this strategic partnership supports state directives aimed at achieving financial inclusion by integrating a large segment of businesses into the formal economy. Providing essential financing tools for growth and expansion, this collaboration strengthens the overall competitiveness and resilience of the national economy.

About AMAN Holding:

AMAN Holding - a Raya Holding portfolio company and the most integrated fintech group in Egypt encompassing “AMAN Electronic Payment Technology,” “AMAN for Financial Services,” “AMAN for Project Finance,” and “AMAN Securitization,” is among the first companies in Egypt working towards the Egyptian state's vision of digital transformation and financial inclusion. AMAN Group has developed an integrated Egyptian model that leverages promising opportunities in the non-banking financial technology sector. The company offers over 2,000 affordable and high-quality financial services to citizens with no bank accounts, aiming to help them achieve self-sufficiency. In a short period, each of these companies has emerged as a leader in its respective field, advancing the non-banking financial sector and introducing numerous innovative services and products.

For more information, please visit AMAN Holding’s official website: https://aman.eg/en/home/