A Faster and More Convenient Way for Working Individuals to Access Earned Salaries.

Abu Dhabi - UAE:- Mastercard has collaborated with ABHI, an embedded finance platform backed by Hub71, to strengthen financial payments landscape across the UAE. Through this collaboration, ABHI will offer its users access to the Mastercard-powered Salary Advance Cards, thereby enhancing the accessibility of international and domestic online payments for ABHI’s Earned Wage Access (EWA) users. Users will be able to order the new card via the ABHI phone app, 24/7 call center, or through the company they are associated with.

By leveraging Mastercard’s technology and solutions, ABHI will enrich its suite of products and services to ensure safe and quick transactions for its users. As Mastercard and ABHI unite to advance financial wellness across the region, this partnership signifies a leap toward fostering a secure digital economy. This collaboration marks a milestone in modernizing the payment infrastructure and emphasizes a shared commitment to empowering individuals and driving positive change in the financial landscape of the UAE and beyond.

"At ABHI, we're embarking on a journey with Mastercard to redefine financial empowerment. Our partnership introduces Salary Cards powered by Mastercard's technology that enables our users to make local and international payments, ushering in a new era of seamless transactions for working individuals. This collaboration fosters financial wellness and ignites transformative change, propelling us toward a brighter, more inclusive financial future for all," said Omair Ansari, Co-Founder and CEO of ABHI.

"Mastercard is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to develop new payment solutions that offer unprecedented convenience and security, with the aim of enhancing consumer experience and driving financial inclusion. With innovation and efficiency at its heart, our latest partnership with ABHI connects the fintech pioneer’s customers to our extensive global payments network, providing them with a whole new level of flexibility," said Gina Petersen-Skyrme, VP and Country Business Development Lead, UAE & Oman at Mastercard.

Since its inception in 2021, ABHI has emerged as a prominent fintech company, earning recognition as one of the Future 100 companies in the UAE. It was also the first to receive the Technology Pioneer 2023 Award by the World Economic Forum, making fintech history in the MENAP region. ABHI offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including EWA, payroll solutions, and SME financing.

Mastercard is utilizing secure data and networks, amplified by the power of collaboration, to unlock new opportunities for individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses.

The partnership between the two companies aims to strengthen the digital payment infrastructure, facilitate future transaction expansion, and promote financial inclusivity.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA) www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About ABHI:

ABHI is a fintech company at the forefront of the embedded finance revolution providing a comprehensive suite of solutions including Earned Wage Access, Payroll Processing, Payroll Financing, and SME Financing. The fintech company has established partnerships with over 550 companies impacting more than 750,000 lives, driving economic growth, and creating lasting social impact.

ABHI has gained recognition from Hub71 and Endeavor and was the first to be awarded the Technology Pioneer 2023 Award by the World Economic Forum making fintech history in the MENAP region. Recently, ABHI has been selected as one of the Future 100 companies in the UAE and is dedicated to providing accessible and innovative financial solutions to individuals and businesses across the globe.